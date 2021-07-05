Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Titan International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

