Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $15.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective upped by Truist from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 195.4% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 571.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.