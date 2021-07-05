Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $342.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.13.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

