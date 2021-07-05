Truist Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $15.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lifted by Truist from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

