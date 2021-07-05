Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target increased by Truist from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.