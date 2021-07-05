Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $32.60 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

