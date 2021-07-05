Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HKMPF stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.