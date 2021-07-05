Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 905,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 635,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $151.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 1,323.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $3,796,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

