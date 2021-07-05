Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of VTRU opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.06 million and a PE ratio of 33.37. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

