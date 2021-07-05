First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $26.20 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter.

