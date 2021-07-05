The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

