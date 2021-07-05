JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

