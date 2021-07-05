JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of DPSGY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.