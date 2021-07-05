$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.11 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

CWH opened at $38.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 155,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.