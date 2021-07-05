$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.11 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

CWH opened at $38.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 155,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

