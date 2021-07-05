Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEDS. TheStreet downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRxADE HEALTH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $41,142. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.