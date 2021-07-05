Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.61.

MU stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $6,472,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

