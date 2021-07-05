Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

