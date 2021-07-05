Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.93. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.