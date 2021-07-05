Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $482.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, lighting, pumps, filters and pool remodelling. Meanwhile, Pool Corp is committed toward returning more value to shareholders. The company continues to anticipates robust earnings growth in 2021. For the year 2021 it expects earnings per share in the range of $11.85-$12.60. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with rise in labor and delivery costs, increased investments in information technology systems and hardware remain concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $453.43.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $466.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool has a 52-week low of $268.50 and a 52-week high of $470.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pool will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

