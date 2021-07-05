Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

PVAC stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

