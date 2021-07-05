Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,300 shares of company stock worth $4,230,235. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

