Head to Head Survey: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) vs. American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get American Electric Power alerts:

73.9% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 14.72% 10.93% 2.83% NextEra Energy 24.34% 10.81% 3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Electric Power and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 1 7 0 2.67 NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

American Electric Power presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $79.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.85 $2.20 billion $4.44 19.19 NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 8.10 $2.92 billion $2.31 32.16

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Electric Power. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats American Electric Power on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 28,400 megawatts of net generating capacity. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.6 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 76,200 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and 673 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.