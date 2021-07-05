$34.70 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report sales of $34.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.88 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.19 on Monday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $446.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

