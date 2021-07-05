Aethlon Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aethlon Medical in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

