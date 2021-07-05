ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 24,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.