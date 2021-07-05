MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

