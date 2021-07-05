Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zovio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZVO stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

