Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Brother Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho downgraded Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brother Industries (BRTHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.