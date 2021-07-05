JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.29. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.528 dividend. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

