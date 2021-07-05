PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PFLT opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

