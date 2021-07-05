Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

TNP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

