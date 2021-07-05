bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

BLUE stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 1,080.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

