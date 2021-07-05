Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Truist

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target upped by Truist from $115.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.10.

OAS opened at $105.07 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $58,904,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $24,946,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

