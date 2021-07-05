Zacks Investment Research Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of TRST opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

