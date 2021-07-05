Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

