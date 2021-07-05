Contrasting Target (NYSE:TGT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Target (NYSE:TGT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Target and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target 6.30% 45.70% 12.61% Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

This table compares Target and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target $93.56 billion 1.30 $4.37 billion $9.42 26.18 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.42 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Target has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Target shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Target shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Target and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target 0 4 14 1 2.84 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Target presently has a consensus price target of $237.59, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Target.

Summary

Target beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials. It also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. The company sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,897 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

