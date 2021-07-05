Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MSGE stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

