GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($18.78) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.89. The company has a market cap of £72.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

