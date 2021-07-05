JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €77.18 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €58.20 ($68.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.05. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.