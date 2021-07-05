Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.