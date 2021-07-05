Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 219,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 203.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

