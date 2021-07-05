Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $170.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 185.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Albemarle by 233.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.