BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MUE opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

