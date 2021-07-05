The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€131.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SY1. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €110.40 ($129.88).

FRA:SY1 opened at €118.55 ($139.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €110.38. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

