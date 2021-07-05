Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL opened at $58.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

