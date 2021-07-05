Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

