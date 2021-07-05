STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

