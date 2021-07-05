Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTT. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.90. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

