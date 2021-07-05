Truist Securiti Weighs in on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

CDEV stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

