Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OR shares. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

