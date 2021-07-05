The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $83.41 on Monday. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

